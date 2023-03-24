Pembroke VCT (LON:PEMB) Trading Up 1.3%

Pembroke VCT plc (LON:PEMB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.39). Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.37).

Pembroke VCT Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.31. The company has a market cap of £204.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2,825.00 and a beta of -0.03.

Pembroke VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Pembroke VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17,500.00%.

About Pembroke VCT

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

