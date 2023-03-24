PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

PEP traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $175.65. 4,655,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,107. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.60. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

