Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $67,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

