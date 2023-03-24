Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $793,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $59.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.60. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.79%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

