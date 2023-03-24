Perkins Coie Trust Co Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.2% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

