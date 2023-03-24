Perkins Coie Trust Co Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $164.54 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

