Pflug Koory LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,999,000 after acquiring an additional 973,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,370,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,965,000 after acquiring an additional 78,257 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.19. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

