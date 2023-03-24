Pflug Koory LLC Buys Shares of 10,156 MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasterBrand Profile

MBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates began coverage on MasterBrand in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

