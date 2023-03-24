Pflug Koory LLC Grows Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in WestRock by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

WestRock Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WRK opened at $28.41 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $54.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 35.03%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

