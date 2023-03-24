Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $220.11 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.38 and a 200 day moving average of $236.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

