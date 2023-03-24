Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Trading Down 5.1%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $131.02 and last traded at $131.02. Approximately 26,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 111,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.02.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,726,892.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,369,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,352,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 380,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after buying an additional 67,686 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Articles

