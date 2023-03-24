PlayDapp (PLA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $123.58 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 5% higher against the dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $123.58 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

