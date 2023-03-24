PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Major Shareholder John Giampetroni Purchases 3,674,997 Shares of Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) major shareholder John Giampetroni bought 3,674,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $9,407,992.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,471,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,048,302.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PLBY Group Stock Up 3.4 %

PLBY Group stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. PLBY Group had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 104.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Builders Union LLP increased its stake in PLBY Group by 481.9% during the third quarter. Builders Union LLP now owns 3,637,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PLBY Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after acquiring an additional 57,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PLBY Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 83,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PLBY Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,414,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

