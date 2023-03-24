POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Up to $6.84

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $7.26. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 22,141 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on PNT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.
POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
Read More
