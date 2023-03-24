POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Up to $6.84

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $7.26. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 22,141 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PNT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About POINT Biopharma Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,529,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 350,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 63,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 52,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More

