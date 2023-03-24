PotCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $73.28 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 47% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $437,157.22 and $73.28 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00325176 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00021326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012127 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000695 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00015827 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000634 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,219,920 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

