PotCoin Market Cap Reaches $465,962.13 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 56.6% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $465,962.13 and $242.40 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.00331311 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00022165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012005 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00015978 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000220 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,219,795 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

