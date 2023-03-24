PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $93.57

PotCoin (POT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $413,925.68 and $93.57 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00338081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00021532 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000713 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015934 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000223 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,219,922 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.