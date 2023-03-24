Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Michael Amoroso Sells 46,999 Shares

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) CEO Michael Amoroso sold 46,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $38,539.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,738 shares in the company, valued at $56,365.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Precision BioSciences Stock Down 4.0 %

DTIL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.71. 82,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3,915.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

DTIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

