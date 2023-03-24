Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Primo Water from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 1.05. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Primo Water

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,313,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,980 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 76.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.