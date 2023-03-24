Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 94,046 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,046 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,076,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,673,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $22.26. 144,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

