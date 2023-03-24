Private Advisor Group LLC Has $34.47 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,471,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after buying an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,643,000 after buying an additional 378,049 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.45. 1,768,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,812. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.40 and its 200-day moving average is $358.78. The company has a market capitalization of $269.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

