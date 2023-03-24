Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.42 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $4,424,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

IYG stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.20. 25,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,505. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $137.46 and a twelve month high of $188.80.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

