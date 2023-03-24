Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.56 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $5,555,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.71. 267,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,384. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $181.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

