Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $15.48 Billion in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 537,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,475,349,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,745 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,643 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,672,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,763,000 after acquiring an additional 260,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,145,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,119,000 after buying an additional 130,503 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

FNDF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,178. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.