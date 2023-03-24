Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,227,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in American Tower by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

American Tower Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMT traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.52. 626,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,908. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

