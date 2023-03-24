Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 207,529 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,563,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,529 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.89% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,217,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,462. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

