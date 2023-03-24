Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after buying an additional 615,095 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,069,000 after buying an additional 398,365 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,416,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,251,000 after buying an additional 354,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after buying an additional 304,262 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $145.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

