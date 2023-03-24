Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $189.57 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.87 and a 200-day moving average of $200.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.