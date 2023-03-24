Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $209.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.92. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

