Private Trust Co. NA Sells 140 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,828 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Price Performance

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $136.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.67.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

