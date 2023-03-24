Private Trust Co. NA Sells 677 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after buying an additional 281,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after buying an additional 128,338 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $183.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.93. The firm has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

