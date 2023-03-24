Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $233.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

