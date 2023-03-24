Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.09. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its main product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

