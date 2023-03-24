ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.50

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 1177516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

ProFrac Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in ProFrac in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ProFrac in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ProFrac by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProFrac by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,843 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.