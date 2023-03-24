Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $92.96 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Prom has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $5.09 or 0.00018044 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $92.96 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.0406028 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $5,988,256.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

