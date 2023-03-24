Prom Trading 15.8% Lower This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $88.73 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.86 or 0.00017552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00029652 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00197751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,695.47 or 0.99981217 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.03994709 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,991,280.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

