ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.98

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.98 and last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 160054086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.204 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,842,000 after buying an additional 1,487,956 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 584,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after buying an additional 506,789 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 7,411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after buying an additional 321,671 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 310,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after buying an additional 284,397 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,558,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

