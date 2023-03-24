ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.98

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.98 and last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 160054086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.204 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
