Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Stock Price Down 1%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 903,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,019,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Protalix BioTherapeutics

In other Protalix BioTherapeutics news, Director Aharon Schwartz acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $156,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 107,403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 59,550 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.