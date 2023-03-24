Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
