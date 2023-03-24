Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Increased by Analyst

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for Indaptus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.
Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy. The firm created patented treatment methods and associated patented compositions for attenuation and killing of non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria.
