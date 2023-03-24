Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Increased by Analyst

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for Indaptus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy. The firm created patented treatment methods and associated patented compositions for attenuation and killing of non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria.

