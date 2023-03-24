Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Reaches $332.90 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $3.18 or 0.00011613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $332.90 million and $81.40 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,747.64 or 0.06376477 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00061943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00040808 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00021425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018005 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,587,430 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

