Quantum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11,210.52 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 99.6% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $11,210.52 and $181,509.73 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00030547 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018912 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003467 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00201621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,313.34 or 0.99997465 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001002 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,870.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.