QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. QUASA has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $220.55 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00159559 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $445.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

