QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE) Insider Bruce Coombes Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE – Get Rating) insider Bruce Coombes bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,600.00 ($7,785.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

QuickFee Limited provides a suite of payment and lending offerings through an online portal to professional, commercial, and personal services providers in Australia and the United States. The company develops QuickFee, an online payment platform and financing solution that enables merchants to accept payments by CC, EFT/ACH, payment plan, or a Buy Now, Pay Later instalment plan.

