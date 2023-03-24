QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE) Insider Bruce Coombes Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE – Get Rating) insider Bruce Coombes bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,600.00 ($7,785.23).
QuickFee Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
About QuickFee
Further Reading
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 14 Best Consumer Staples Dividend Stocks
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With These Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for QuickFee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickFee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.