Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Sells $82,156.00 in Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

QRTEA opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $5.21.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Qurate Retail by 599.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 536,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Permit Capital LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 3,953,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

