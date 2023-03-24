Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Sells $82,156.00 in Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
QRTEA opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $5.21.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEA)
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.