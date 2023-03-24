RA International Group (LON:RAI) Trading Down 3%

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20). Approximately 56,041 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 42,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.20).

RA International Group Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.08. The company has a market cap of £28.40 million, a PE ratio of -94.18 and a beta of 0.39.

About RA International Group

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

