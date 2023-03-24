Rajesh Vashist Sells 1,000 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $133,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,601,105.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.25. The stock had a trading volume of 150,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,175. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.87 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.55. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $270.92.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITM. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SiTime by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in SiTime by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SiTime by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

