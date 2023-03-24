Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.41. 3,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,854. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $267.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08.

Insider Transactions at Rani Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $33,196.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,761,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,176,944.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,001 shares of company stock worth $294,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

