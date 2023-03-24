Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.
Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %
RANI stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $273.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.46.
In related news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,743,404 shares in the company, valued at $37,021,287.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 51,001 shares of company stock valued at $294,963. 52.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
