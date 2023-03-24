Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

RANI stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $273.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,743,404 shares in the company, valued at $37,021,287.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 51,001 shares of company stock valued at $294,963. 52.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

