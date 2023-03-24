RAPT Therapeutics’ (RAPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.44.

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

RAPT stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $618.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08.

Insider Activity at RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

In other news, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,951. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,072 shares in the company, valued at $896,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $532,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 913,465 shares during the last quarter. Column Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,062,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103,794 shares during the last quarter.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

